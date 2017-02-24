WUOMFM

'Open carry' activists face felony charges for Dearborn police station incident

  • steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Two men who walked into a Michigan police station carrying guns and wearing body armor are facing felony charges.

Brandon Vreeland, a 40 yr. old Jackson resident, was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Disturbing the Peace.
Credit Dearborn Police Department

James Baker and Brandon Vreeland wanted to make a point about their right to openly carry firearms when they walked into the Dearborn Police Department earlier this month.  

They are now facing felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. They were arraigned today. 

James Craig Baker, a 24 yr. old Leonard resident, was charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Brandishing a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Disturbing the Peace
Credit Dearborn Police Department

They

broadcast their February 5th encounter with Dearborn police live on Facebook.

"The ultimate objective is public safety for everyone, including police officers," says Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Michigan Open Carry, a group that advocates for openly carrying firearms, distanced itself from the pair saying in part their actions were “reckless.”

Baker and Vreeland are due back in court next month.  

