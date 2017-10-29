Preliminary exams resume for top officials criminally charged in Flint water crisis

Court hearings resume next month for state officials criminally charged in the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon’s preliminary exam is scheduled to continue the day after Halloween. Lyon is the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who died of Legionnaires Disease.

Several witnesses have already testified that Lyon and other state health officials were aware of an outbreak in January 2015, a year before the public was made aware. Testimony during Lyon's court hearing has also raised questions about when Gov. Rick Snyder learned of the outbreak in Genesee County which killed at least 12 people.

Also next month, Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells’ preliminary exam is scheduled to resume. She is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer. Special Counsel Todd Flood expects to add a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In all, 13 current and former government officials are facing a variety of charges. More preliminary exams are scheduled in December and January.

Two former government officials struck plea deals in exchange for their cooperation.