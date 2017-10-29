WUOMFM

Preliminary exams resume for top officials criminally charged in Flint water crisis

  • MDHHS director Nick Lyon, seen here listening to testimony, is scheduled to return to a Genesee County courtroom on Wednesday.
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

Court hearings resume next month for state officials criminally charged in the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon’s preliminary exam is scheduled to continue the day after Halloween.   Lyon is the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.    He’s charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man who died of Legionnaires Disease. 

Several witnesses have already testified that Lyon and other state health officials were aware of an outbreak in January 2015, a year before the public was made aware.    Testimony during Lyon's court hearing has also raised questions about when Gov. Rick Snyder learned of the outbreak in Genesee County which killed at least 12 people.  

Also next month, Michigan Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells’ preliminary exam is scheduled to resume.    She is charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police officer.  Special Counsel Todd Flood expects to add a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In all, 13 current and former government officials are facing a variety of charges.  More preliminary exams are scheduled in December and January.

Two former government officials struck plea deals in exchange for their cooperation.

Flint water crisis criminal prosecutions: Where things stand now

By & Oct 10, 2017
Judge's gavel
Pixabay.com

The criminal cases in the Flint water crisis are unfolding. State health director Nick Lyon had a hearing in court last week. The state’s chief medical officer Dr. Eden Wells had a hearing on Monday and she is now facing some new charges.

Michigan Radio reporter Steve Carmody has been covering the criminal prosecutions and was at that hearing. He spoke with Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about the ongoing proceedings. (You can hear the conversation above.)

New Flint water crisis related charges against top state official

By Oct 9, 2017
Dr. Eden Wells
steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A top state official will face new charges in the Flint water crisis.

Dr. Eden Wells is Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive. She was already charged with obstruction of justice and lying to a police office.

Special Counsel Todd Flood announced in court this morning that he plans to file involuntary manslaughter and misconduct in office charges against Wells.

“Based on new review of other documents and testimony that came out last week, we believe that discovery put us in this place,” says Flood.