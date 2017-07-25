WUOMFM

Pro-Trump group meets with 2018 hopefuls

  • The crowded interior of Duggan's Irish Pub in Royal Oak
    Supporters of President Trump and the grassroots group Michigan Trump Republicans met at Duggan's Irish Pub in Royal Oak on Monday.
    Tyler Scott

The grassroots political group Michigan Trump Republicans hosted its third-ever event at a sports bar in Royal Oak, Michigan Monday night. 

Up on the second floor, Trump supporters decked-out in pro-Trump gear like a t-shirt captioned "Fake News Network," with initials designed to resemble the CNN logo. 

Two unconventional Republicans hoping to win elected office in 2018 were also in attendance. 

State Senator Patrick Colbeck is running for governor in 2018. In a brief address to the crowd of roughly 100, he praised President Trump for his communication style, calling it "refreshing."

"We're on the right track with [Trump]," Colbeck said. "Ignore what's going on in the media. What he's doing right now with Twitter is very valuable."

Although Trump has received bipartisan criticism at times for his use of social media, at least some die-hard supporters like to hear the president's message straight from the source. 

"I love the way he's doing that," said Bob Parsons from Warren. "I like to hear right from [Trump]. I don't want to hear second-hand news."

Lena Epstein is a businesswoman and former co-chair of Trump's Michigan campaign with no other former political experience. Yet, Epstein has launched a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow. She says she expects to be defending Trump against his critics daily. 

"There have been times as a national surrogate that I have disagreed with [Trump] about particular language in a tweet," Epstein said. "But at the end of the day I support him and his efforts to protect America unapologetically."

Trump voters

