Program focuses on keeping Flint kids reading this summer

By 1 hour ago
  • An event this week in Flint highlighted the work of many groups encouraging children and their parents to read during the summer
    steve carmody / Michigan Radio

A literacy program is hoping to get more Genesee County children reading this summer. 

Ja’Nel Jamerson is the director of the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network.

He says it’s important for children everywhere to maintain their education levels during their summer vacation.  

But Jamerson says it’s especially important in Flint, where thousands of children were exposed to lead in their drinking water which can negatively affect their neurological development.

“One of the strongest responses to lead mitigation as it relates to its impact on the brain is high quality, brain stimulating learning activities,” says Jamerson.

The Literacy Network is holding multiple programs to get children and their parents reading this summer. 

