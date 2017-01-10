Stateside 1.10.17

As the Michigan Legislature prepares to start work for the new year, we'll talk with two new state representatives on today’s show. And, we’ll hear how the people of Bolivia can teach us lessons in meeting our water challenges.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Why Betsy DeVos' Senate confirmation hearing was rescheduled
- Why we need to stop thinking beer is just for men
- Dementia rates are declining and education could have a lot to do with it
- Lobbyists, legislation, and learning curves: New state reps share their expectations and goals
- Water privatization fiasco in South America offers lessons for Michigan