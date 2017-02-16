Stateside 2.16.2017

On this "Day Without Immigrants," we hear from Michigan farmers who say a week without immigrants would "cripple us." And, now that home birth midwives are regulated in Michigan, we learn what that means for moms.
- Michigan farmers say they can handle one day, but a week without immigrants would "cripple us"
- Americans now see the truth as relative. What comes next?
- Home birth midwives are now regulated in Michigan. What does that mean for moms?
- Howes: A smooth transition at the family businesses after the death of Mike Ilitch
- Michigan Bookmark: In "Contrary Motion," humor elevates story of man with "performance anxiety"