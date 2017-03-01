Stateside 3.1.17

Michigan has the largest population in the world of starry stonewort, an invasive macroalgae that stifles native plants and fish. Today, we learn about the problems it creates in lake ecosystems. And, we get reviews of President Trump's speech to Congress from both sides of the aisle.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Michigan Reps on Trump address: Mitchell praises agenda; Kildee says POTUS has “math problem”
- Invasive algae is overwhelming Michigan lakes
- Larry Bell reflects on three decades of Michigan’s “big, bold, beautiful beers”
- Change to federal law prompts new education plan for Michigan
- Mexican consul in Detroit advises immigrants to know their rights, have a plan