Stateside 3.3.2017

Talking about race isn't always easy. But today, we hear how a table, an "equalizer," can help black people and white people begin the conversation. And, Artisans of Michigan is back with a trip to the printing press.
- Homeowners resist pipeline, fear property value decline and gas explosions
- Table Setters: Sit down with someone of a different race, have a meal, and listen
- Artisans of Michigan: Printing, the art preservative of all other arts
- Political roundup: Gerrymandering a problem, but is an independent commission the answer?
- Michigan spends big on "corporate welfare," but details are kept from the public