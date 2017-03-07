Stateside 3.7.2017

Today, you'll hear the final half of our conversation with John Hall, one of only five juvenile lifers to be re-sentenced and released in Michigan. He tells us what he plans to do with his second chance at freedom. And, we learn what 2016 taught us about removing lead pipes in Flint.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- What 2016 taught us about removing lead pipes in Flint
- We used to talk to the person in line behind us. Now we look at our phones.
- Canine Carl Sagan, rocket ships and interstellar iPods: a peek into Detroiter's new YA novel
- By walking the beat, Kalamazoo officers nurture genuine relationships with community
- Juvenile lifer walks free at age 67, after five decades in prison