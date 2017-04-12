Stateside 4.12.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn that the Red Wings' first outdoor game wasn't in a big stadium. It was at a prison. And, women are more stressed than men, so why do they live longer?
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Community, police relations "at a boiling point," say parents of Grand Rapids boys stopped by cops
- Progressive group sues Schuette for e-mails
- YA novel by Malcolm X's daughter selected as 2017-18 "Great Michigan Read"
- Women are more stressed than men, so why do they live longer?
- The Red Wings' first outdoor game wasn't in a big stadium. It was at a prison.