Stateside 5.17.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how the downward spiral of public school funding in Battle Creek could end with a $51 million grant. And, a Michigan woman discusses grief, loss and finding common ground after an abortion at 21 weeks.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Downward spiral of public school funding in Battle Creek could end with $51 million grant
- Ninety years ago, the Bath school bombing took 44 lives, and it could have been much worse
- State revenue estimates reveal less money for general fund, more for school aid than expected
- Woman discusses grief, loss and finding common ground after abortion at 21 weeks