Stateside 7.28.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear why the James & Grace Lee Boggs School doesn't shy away from teaching kids about the 1967 rebellion in Detroit. And, we learn why one scientist says academics shouldn't be afraid to "get political."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Political roundup: Michigan loses out on Foxconn mega-plant and state prevailing wage under threat
- Artisans of Michigan: Carving spoons by the thousands
- In times like these, scientist says, academics shouldn't be afraid to "get political"
- The Kerner Commission and why its recommendations were ignored
- Detroit school won't shy away from teaching kids about '67 rebellion
- In '67 rebellion rap, Detroit students ask: "How much can we take 'til we break?"
- Hear stories of Detroit's 1967 uprising from people that witnessed it