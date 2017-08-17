Stateside 8.17.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear how Michigan State University is tapping parking lots for renewable energy and big savings. And, while "totality" will elude Michigan during Monday's solar eclipse, we hear an expert's advice for how best to watch it.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- East Lansing needs money to pay off debt. MSU balks at city income tax proposal.
- Howes: Trump did CEOs of GM, Dow, and Whirlpool a favor by disbanding advisory councils
- "Totality" eludes Michigan, but solar eclipse will still be historic
- MSU taps parking lots for renewable energy and big savings
- Democratic candidate for governor Bill Cobbs to focus on "issues that cross party lines"