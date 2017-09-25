Stateside 9.25.2017

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's sports commentator John U. Bacon explains how President Trump divided football fans this weekend, and how the Lions "got screwed yet again." And, back from the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, Michigan Radio's It's Just Politics team details how support for the president was widespread, yet divided in tone.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- At Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, Trump support widespread but varied in tone
- Bacon: How Trump divided football fans, and how the Lions "got screwed yet again"
- Ever written a break-up letter to a book? This author has.
- Grand Rapids micro-farm turns shipping container into year-round crop bonanza
- Keeping Michigan's electric grid safe from hackers is a constant battle