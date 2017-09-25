Stateside 9.25.2017

Stateside for Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's sports commentator John U. Bacon explains how President Trump divided football fans this weekend, and how the Lions "got screwed yet again." And, back from the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, Michigan Radio's It's Just Politics team details how support for the president was widespread, yet divided in tone.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: