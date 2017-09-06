Stateside 9.6.2017

As state lawmakers get back to work, we learn why auto insurance and pension reform top the Lansing agenda on today's Stateside. Also, an emphasis on STEM and skilled trades is all the rage these days--but what about the value of a liberal arts education?
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- As state lawmakers get back to work, auto insurance and pension reform top the agenda
- West Michigan ten-year-old publishes four books, hopes to inspire other kids to follow their dreams
- How Michigan anglers banded together to protect native trout--and started a national movement
- Faith leaders weigh civil disobedience to counter immigration crackdown
- STEM and skilled trades are education priorities du jour, but what about the value of liberal arts?