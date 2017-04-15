WUOMFM

Week in Review: Camp counselor gets 10 years for child porn and group sues for Schuette's emails

By & 30 seconds ago
  • Prison bars
    powelli / Creative Commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A former camp counselor from suburban Detroit was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for taking nude photos of young boys and posting them online. The judge who sentenced 22-year-old Matthew Kuppe said he thought the sentence was too harsh, but Kuppe's plea deal left him with no choice. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry take a closer look at the case.

They also talk about former state Sen. Virgil Smith's possible bid for a Detroit Council seat, a lawsuit to force state Attorney General Bill Schuette's office to turn over personal emails that discuss public business, and a push to ban  7-day auto insurance plans in Michigan. 

Tags: 
week in review
virgil smith
Bill Schuette
auto insurance
child abuse

Related Content

A sentence that no one is happy with

By Apr 14, 2017

Two summers ago, something happened that gave parents nightmares throughout the Detroit area. A 20-year-old camp counselor at a Jewish community center was discovered to have been secretly photographing little boys naked and posting them on a Russian child porn website.

He also had written vivid fantasy descriptions of doing things to them, though a massive investigation turned up no evidence that he had ever touched a child.

Progressive group sues Schuette for e-mails

By Apr 11, 2017
James F Clay / flickr http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

A left-leaning group has filed a lawsuit to find out how often Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his aides used private e-mail accounts to discuss public business.

The group Progress Michigan filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims. That’s after the Republican attorney general refused a request for private e-mails, saying the messages don’t exist. But Progress Michigan says it has two dozen such messages in hand that it acquired through other channels. 

7-day car insurance plans are popular in Detroit. Now, lawmakers want to ban them.

By Apr 11, 2017
https://www.flickr.com/photos/christopherbibbs/2380738854/

Detroiters pay some of the highest auto insurance rates of anyone in the country. A significant share of the city’s residents do not make enough to pay for continuous insurance coverage. That presents problems when it comes time to get a vehicle registered.

As a result, many have turned to a legal workaround called 7-day auto insurance. Now, that loophole may be closing. 

Political roundup: Annual auto insurance fee is going up, but public can’t know why

By Mar 17, 2017
Public Domain / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The cost of auto insurance in the state of Michigan is going up. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) is adding another $10 to its annual fee, coming in at $170 a year.

Thanks in part to Michigan auto insurance law, which requires that all drivers have no-fault insurance policies on their vehicles, the state has some of the highest insurance rates in the country. 

So is it worth it?