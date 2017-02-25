WUOMFM

Week in Review: State income tax bill fails and school closure decision drags on

A Republican-backed bill to rollback Michigan's income tax died on the floor of the state House early Thursday morning. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about fallout from the bill's failure, including a leadership change in Lansing.

We're also talking about the Trump administration's withdrawal of Obama-era guidance on transgender students' rights in schools, the state's delay on announcing which low-performing schools will be closed in the fall, and a new "fake news" course at the University of Michigan.

Death of an income tax bill

After a marathon session that stretched into the early morning hours, a Republican-backed bill to cut Michigan's income tax died in the state House this week.

Despite several amendments, Republicans couldn't drum up enough votes to get the legislation passed. A dozen Republicans actually voted against it, including financial services committee chair Jason Sheppard. 

Following the vote, House speaker Tom Leonard decided to relieve Sheppard of his chairmanship, a move that Lessenberry says was "vindictive and petty."

"It leaves [Leonard] with a lot of egg on his face, and it makes him look quite weak. Especially since this was sort of a symbolic vote, because the state Senate and the governor made it clear they weren't going to go for this," Lessenberry said.

Transgender student guidelines

This week the Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance that urged public schools to protect transgender students. This means states will have more flexibility when it comes to interpreting Title IX laws. 

The move comes several months after the Michigan Board of Education voted to approve a set of voluntary guidelines designed to protect LGBT students.  

Lessenberry says withdrawing the federal guidelines sends a signal to Michigan schools.

"If there was any protection for transgender students, there's going to be a lot less of it now," he said.

School closing delay

Parents of children who attend one of 38 schools in Michigan at risk of closure will have to wait until May to find out whether they need to find a new school.

Gov. Rick Snyder acknowledges that families need time to make plans, but he says the state needs more time to figure out the best course of action. Snyder has asked his School Reform Office to work with the state Board of Education to come up with alternatives to closing schools.

Lessenberry says the whole situation is an "unholy mess."

"This has happened two years in a row now. What it indicates is that any threat by the state to close schools has no teeth whatsoever," he said.

U of M news course

A new class at the University of Michigan will teach students how to look at the news through a more critical lens. Starting this fall, students will be able to take a course called "Fake News, Lies, and Propaganda: How to sort fact from fiction.

Lessenberry says instead of offering a voluntary course, we need to teach everyone better critical thinking skills.

"If you're trained in journalism or have any kind of a graduate degree you would know that the New York Times and NPR websites are generally trustworthy, and that Joe's Basement Blog has to be looked at a little more dubiously. But a lot of people don't know that," Lessenberry said.

After early morning vote, income tax cut dies in the House

By Feb 23, 2017
income tax
ccPixs.com / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

In the first vote of the session, Republican leaders in the state House came up short.

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, the House took a roll call vote on legislation that would roll back the state income tax.

It was significantly different from its first iteration, but Republican leaders still couldn’t shore up enough votes to gain the majority.

Unequal by law: being gay in Michigan (an update)

By Dec 5, 2014
Wikimedia Commons

It would be foolish to do, but Michigan business owners could put up a “Straights Only” sign in the window. It would be legal. In fact, it’s legal for just about any business to turn away  gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender citizens.

Under the leadership of Michigan House Speaker Jase Bolger and Senate Majority Leader Randy Richardville, the Legislature has rejected the advice of business leaders and others who think LGBT people ought to be treated like every other citizen.

Lawsuit filed challenging state’s authority to close low-performing schools

By & Feb 23, 2017
Lindsey Smith / Michigan Radio

Lawyers for Saginaw and Kalamazoo school districts say the state does not have the authority to close four of their low-performing schools.

The complaint was filed late Wednesday on behalf of the two school districts and more than a dozen parents. They argue the governor violated the state constitution when he signed an executive order in 2015 moving the School Reform Office into a department under his control, instead of the state superintendent and the education department.

The office is considering closing 38 schools.

Detroit parents and students ask to be involved school closure decision

By Feb 20, 2017
Parents, students and community activists holding signs at a press conference in front of Osborn High School in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit parents and students want the state to hear from them before closing their schools.

Twenty-five public schools in Detroit could be shut down for having poor test scores.

The state School Reform Office, which released the list of schools that might close, has yet to meet with parents or students from these schools.

Terry Whitfield is with 482 Forward, a citywide network of community organizations, schools groups and church groups.

He says the state needs input from the people most affected by the possible school closings.

U of M to offer class on recognizing fake news

By Feb 17, 2017
BRANDON NGUYEN / FLICKR

A new class at the University of Michigan hopes to help students be savvier news consumers.

The course, called "Fake News, Lies, and Propaganda: How to Sort Fact From Fiction", will be available next fall.

Angie Oehrli is a University of Michigan librarian who helped develop the course. She hopes the class will provide tangible skills for students to recognize and avoid fabricated stories that pass themselves off as legitimate news.