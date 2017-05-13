WUOMFM

Week in Review: Trump eyes Rogers to replace Comey and Detroit's QLINE opens for business

By & 57 seconds ago
  • Federal Bureau of Investigation badge
    public domain

Former Michigan Congressman Mike Rogers is reportedly on President Trump's list of candidates to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Trump abruptly fired James Comey from the position earlier this week. On this Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about why Trump might be considering Rogers.

They also discuss Gov. Rick Snyder's latest addition to the state Supreme Court, a resolution that would bring Michigan's protections against unreasonable searches and seizures in line with modern technology, and the grand opening of Detroit's QLINE streetcar.

Tags: 
mike rogers
fbi
state supreme court
Jim runestad
constitutional amendment
electronic monitoring
Q-Line

Related Content

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow on firing of FBI Director James Comey

By May 10, 2017
James Comey, former director of the FBI
Brookings Institution / FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCL0

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters joined Stateside today to react to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

State legislature considering resolution to protect electronic privacy

By Virginia Gordan May 11, 2017
Alex / Flickr Creative Commons http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

The Michigan House of Representatives is expected to vote next week on a joint resolution intended to bring Michigan's constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures in line with modern technology.

The resolution would amend the state constitution to require law enforcement to obtain a warrant before searching a person's electronic communications or electronic data.

Detroit's QLINE is officially open to public

By 20 hours ago
Q-Line streetcar on Woodward Avenue in Detroit.
Bryce Huffman / Michigan Radio

Detroit’s first street car in over 60 years is officially open to the public.

The QLINE will run for 3.3 miles, or 6.6 miles both ways, along Woodward Avenue connecting Detroit’s downtown and midtown.

Matt Cullen, the CEO of M-1 Rail, which owns and operates the QLINE, knows that several Detroiters don’t think the QLINE goes far enough to help residents outside of the downtown area.

“We agree with that and we understand that perspective but we remain confident that this can be the first step in a broad regional transit system,” Cullen said.

QLINE streetcar next step forward in the reinvention of Detroit

By 8 hours ago
M-1 RAIL / Facebook

Sixty one years after General Motors buses replaced Detroit’s streetcars, they’re back.

The QLine fleet started rolling along Woodward yesterday, tracing a 6.6-mile round trip that is the next step forward in the reinvention of Detroit. As signs go, it’s about as positive as you can get for the downtown a lot of Detroiters — in the city and in the suburbs — long ago gave up for dead.