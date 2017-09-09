WUOMFM

Week in Review: A win for Ambassador Bridge owners and Joan Larsen faces the US Senate

  • The Ambassador Bridge
    cmh2315fl / creative commons http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The owners of the Ambassador Bridge scored a big victory this week. The Canadian government has finally given the Detroit International Bridge Company permission to build a new bridge next to the Ambassador, just a couple of miles upriver from the site of the publicly funded Gordie Howe International Bridge project. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about hurdles the DIBC still needs to clear before the new span can move forward.  

They also discuss a dispute over prayers at public meetings in Jackson Co. that could head to the U.S. Supreme Court, federal appeals court nominee Joan Larsen's confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate, and the Michigan utility crews that took off for Florida this week to help out when Hurricane Irma hits the state.

week in review
Ambassador Bridge
Detroit International Bridge Company
jackson county
prayer
Joan Larsen
DTE Energy
consumers energy

