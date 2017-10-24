What you need to know about the Boil Water Advisory that has been issued for parts of Oakland County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Several communities in Oakland County have issued a mandatory boil water advisory.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says a broken transmission main has caused a drop in water pressure in the system, which can lead to bacterial contamination.

What to do if you are affected by the advisory

The advisory calls for residents to use boiled, bottled or disinfected water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The affected communities include:

So far, only Novi and Bloomfield Township have set up water distribution centers.

Novi has eight centers for the "needy and elderly" throughout the affected area, including stations set up specifically to provide non-drinking water for flushing toilets.

The Senior Center in Bloomfield Township is distributing drinking water, although ID is required.

Click here to learn more about what to do during the boil water advisory

The official response

Officials now say the earliest that a boil water advisory could be lifted is early Friday evening.

GLWA says it's working with community water departments to isolate water systems from the damaged portion of main in order to begin repairs.

A 48-inch (122-centimeter) diameter pipe in Farmington Hills broke Monday night, although the exact location of the break is still unknown. Officials say they expect to have a replacement piece of pipe installed by Wednesday night and water quality tests will take place afterward.

However, the water authority notes that timeline could change.

Hospitals react to the loss of water

Margaret Klobucar is the COO of Providence Park Hospital in Novi, which lost its water at 4:30 a.m. She says that the hospital can care for their patients and anyone coming to the emergency room, although they are not performing elective surgeries, “just to be on the safe side.”

Four dialysis patients have been transferred to Southfield, but no other patients have been moved so far.

Klobucar says the hospital often runs drills to prepare for this exact situation, and is currently relying on bottled water, jugs of water, and wells underneath the hospital.

“I anticipate that we will continue as much normal operation as we can and as we have,” adds Klobucar. “And I don’t foresee any issues at this point.”

Klobucar emphasizes that patients of Providence Park Hospital are safe and in good hands.

“And we will continue to provide the best care possible.”

This story was updated at 1:15 p.m., and will be updated as more information is made available.