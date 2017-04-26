WUOMFM

Lessenberry on the Flint water crisis anniversary and criminal justice reform

  • University of Michigan Professor Rosina Bierbaum says scandals like Flint's water crisis have eroded public trust in the safety of drinking water
    This week marks the third anniversary of Flint's switch to Flint River water, sparking the water crisis.
Three years ago this week, official switched Flint's water source to the Flint River, sparking the water crisis there. The river wasn't properly treated, and began corroding lead water pipes, which then leached lead into the drinking water.

Senior News Analyst Jack Lessenberry talks to Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about why it took the city so long to listen to residents' concerns. 

They also talk about the ongoing issues Flint faces surrounding the water crisis, a push for criminal justice reform in Michigan by the Koch Brothers, and the announcement that Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley may soon roll out his run for governor.

