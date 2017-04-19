Lessenberry on the new Detroit schools superintendent and child poverty in Michigan

Listen to the conversation.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent. Vitti grew up in Dearborn Heights and is currently the superintendent in Duval County, Florida.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss what the district's new pick means for Detroit schools.

They also talk about Flint mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation to keep using Detroit water, a new study that reports a 15 percent increase in child poverty, and the ongoing troubles surrounding Macomb County Clerk and Register of Deeds Karen Spranger.