Lessenberry on the new Detroit schools superintendent and child poverty in Michigan

  • Detroit Public School Distric sign
    The Detroit Public Schools Community District has selected Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent.
    Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

The Detroit Public Schools Community District school board has chosen Nikolai Vitti as its first permanent superintendent. Vitti grew up in Dearborn Heights and is currently the superintendent in Duval County, Florida.

Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss what the district's new pick means for Detroit schools. 

They also talk about Flint mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation to keep using Detroit water, a new study that reports a 15 percent increase in child poverty, and the ongoing troubles surrounding Macomb County Clerk and Register of Deeds Karen Spranger.

children. poverty
Detroit
detroit schools
Flint
Flint water crisis
macomb county
kids count

Related Content

Report: Race and income still major factor in child well-being

By 22 hours ago
United States Department of Education / http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

Past and present public policies have a major impact on the disparities in child well-being in Michigan. That’s according to a report released Tuesday by the Michigan League for Public Policy.

Flint mayor backs off plan to switch city water source from Detroit to KWA

By 15 hours ago
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver (right) stands next to the lead drinking water line that was pulled from a home in Flint.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

It was April 16 of 2013, almost exactly four years ago, when emergency manager Ed Kurtz signed the contract that switched the city of Flint to the Karegnondi Water Authority (KWA). It was heralded as a cost-cutting move.

That decision led to one of the biggest water contamination crises in American history.

The lead poisoning forced the city to go back to getting its water from the Great Lakes Water Authority, which serves Detroit, until the KWA system was in place.

Detroit schools superintendent search enters final phase, but not without controversy

By Mar 27, 2017
Detroit Public School Distric sign
Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

Finalists vying for the job of Detroit schools’ superintendent will start the public interview process this week, but some people think the best candidate isn’t in the running.

Choosing a new superintendent is the first major task for Detroit’s newly-elected school board, which just took power in January after years of state control. But the process has already become messy and controversial.

Macomb County Clerk sued by former deputies

By Mar 27, 2017
LAW
user southerfried / morguefile

Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger has been a source of controversy since her election last fall. Now two of Spranger's former deputies are suing their old boss.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Friday, says that Paul Kardasz and Erin Stahl were fired in retaliation for submitting ethics complaints against Spranger. The pair is being represented by attorney Jennifer Lord.