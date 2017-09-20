Preliminary exam Thursday for state health director charged in Flint water investigation

Tomorrow, a judge will begin hearing the prosecution’s case against State Health Department Director Nick Lyon.

It’s the first preliminary exam in the ongoing criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly Legionnaires' Disease outbreak in Genesee County in 2014 and 2015. The outbreak killed at least 12 people.

Lyon is te highest-profile defendant in the Flint water investigation, but Special Counsel Todd Flood downplayed the importance of this week’s hearing.

“They are all important,” says Flood. “Every case stands on its own.”

More than a dozen current and former government officials have been criminally charged in the Flint water probe. Their preliminary hearings will take place between now and January.

Flood expects trials will begin in 2018.