WUOMFM

Preliminary exam Thursday for state health director charged in Flint water investigation

By 41 minutes ago
  • Michigan Health and Human Services Dept. Director Nick Lyon
    Michigan Health and Human Services Dept. Director Nick Lyon
    State of Michigan

Tomorrow, a judge will begin hearing the prosecution’s case against State Health Department Director Nick Lyon.  

It’s the first preliminary exam in the ongoing criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis.

Nick Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly Legionnaires' Disease outbreak in Genesee County in 2014 and 2015. The outbreak killed at least 12 people.

Lyon is te highest-profile defendant in the Flint water investigation, but Special Counsel Todd Flood downplayed the importance of this week’s hearing.

“They are all important,” says Flood. “Every case stands on its own.”

More than a dozen current and former government officials have been criminally charged in the Flint water probe.  Their preliminary hearings will take place between now and January.

Flood expects trials will begin in 2018.  

Tags: 
nick lyon
Corinne Miller
Flint water crisis
todd flood

Related Content

Flint water crisis criminal cases moving forward this week

By Sep 17, 2017
Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio

This will be a busy week for Flint water crisis prosecutors.

A Monday court hearing will handle motions in the criminal cases against five MDEQ employees, including Liane Shekter-Smith. She was was fired from her job as head of the department’s drinking water unit. 

The five (Shekter-Smith, Michael Prysby, Stephen Busch, Adam Rosenthal and Patrick Cook) are facing a variety of charges, including misconduct in office, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, willful neglect of duty.  

Michigan health chief wants to subpoena evidence in Legionnaires' outbreak case

By Aug 9, 2017
Nick Lyon
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

The head of Michigan's health department is asking a judge to force prosecutors to release additional evidence in their case against him in connection to the Flint water crisis.

An attorney for Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon has filed motions asking a judge to compel the release of requested discovery material and to issue subpoenas for the state Office of Inspector General, state Office of Auditor General, Lyon's own department, and McLaren-Flint hospital.