Stateside 10.19.2017

Today on Stateside, we sit down with three teachers to learn what it's really like to be a new educator in Michigan. The author of a new book explains why teams that lack diversity do worse when it comes to solving big business problems. Also today, we hear what's in the state's new "plain English" draft fixes to the "dumb and dangerous" lead rule.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- 5 things to know about the state's new "plain English" draft fixes to "dumb and dangerous" lead rule
- Howes: Even if Detroit doesn't win Amazon bid, it was a good exercise
- When it comes to solving big business problems, teams that lack diversity do worse
- Hundreds of Brits expected to invade Detroit for "once-in-a-lifetime" homage to soul music
- What's it like to be a new teacher in Michigan today?