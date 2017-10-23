Stateside 10.23.2017

Is ketchup a vegetable again? Today on Stateside, the "Rebel Lunch Lady" discusses politics and health of school lunches. And, we learn about the bill that would give charter schools a cut of millage revenue.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- This bill would give charter schools a cut of millage revenue. Here's what you need to know.
- Grand Valley brings WW2-era letters back to life in new storytelling project
- New policymaking simulator lets students make tough decisions, gain empathy
- Bacon on Verlander: "I have never seen any man so happy not to be a Tiger"
- Is ketchup a vegetable again? "Rebel Lunch Lady" discusses politics, health of school lunches