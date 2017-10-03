Stateside 10.3.2017

What should you do if you think your Equifax account was breached? That answer comes today on Stateside. And, in the wake of Hurricane Maria, we hear how Michigan's Puerto Rican community is mobilizing for those in need.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Michigan's sex offender registry needs reform, U.S. Supreme Court decides
- Piecing together care for the growing number of Detroit's senior citizens
- What to do if you think your Equifax account was breached
- Mixtape: New music from May Erlewine, Desmond Jones, and Cameron Blake
- Michigan's Puerto Rican community mobilizes for those in need
- Manipulative, predatory, and legal: Abuse of Michigan estate laws and the effort to fix it