Stateside 1.6.2017

Today, we learn why it's harder than we thought for kids to do better than their parents socioeconomically. And, we hear why biologists are saying Earth is in the midst of a sixth mass extinction.
- Political roundup: Expectations for "more conservative" House; why Whitmer's early entry makes sense
- Bacon: Coach P.J. Fleck's decision to leave WMU for Minnesota a "big mistake"
- Lasers help uncover Native American history in northern Michigan
- Economic mobility in America lower than we thought, study says
- Biologists say we're in the midst of the sixth extinction
- Air force base the latest spot in Michigan to have tainted water