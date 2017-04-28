Stateside 4.27.2017

Today on Stateside, state Sen. Ananich of Flint says he "was lied to like everyone else." And, a former adviser to President Nixon explains why you won't make America great by undercutting the public good.
- Sen. Ananich of Flint still drinks bottled water, says, "I was lied to like everyone else"
- Nixon advisor: You don't make America great by undercutting the public good
- Michigan's flying "birdman" one of the world's first aerial daredevils
- Forget net neutrality, regulatory neutrality is what we really need
- Howes: As battle with Silicon Valley intensifies, Detroit Three growth streak plateaus
- Washington Post finds MSU doctor left warning signs that were missed or ignored by officials