Stateside 5.22.2017

On today's show: slow internet speeds stifle growth in rural areas, but there's an effort in SE Michigan to change that. Then, middle schools kids playing a role in research being done aboard the International Space Station. To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
· Ford CEO switch mostly about stock price, culture change
· Auto company retrains Australian workers in whatever they want to learn
· Once vanished, Michigan’s elk population is state’s “best kept secret”
· New collaborative provides guidance, temporary space to help Detroit businesses take next step
· Program lets Michigan students play role in International Space Station research
· Internet speeds lag in rural areas. One cooperative hopes to change that.