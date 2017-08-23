Stateside 8.23.2017

Today on Stateside, the mayor of Kalamazoo says donor money helps the city reach its goals after being "abandoned" by the state. And, we learn how "shady ladies" celebrate emerging female authors in style.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Kalamazoo mayor says donor money helps city reach goals after being "abandoned" by the state
- "Shady ladies" celebrate emerging female authors in style
- Some of the world's best hay comes from the UP, but rain threatens this year's harvest
- Disillusioned with culinary school, Detroiter opts to farm in Benzie County instead
- The story of Company K: Native Americans from Michigan who saw tough action in the Civil War