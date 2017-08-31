WUOMFM

Stateside 8.31.2017

By 45 minutes ago

Today on Stateside, we learn Michigan has the highest ratio of robots to workers in the country, and what that could mean for the humans in our state. We also learn if the small town of Benzonia is ready for gluten-free buckwheat pancakes, and how rule changes and safer equipment could save football from itself.

To find individual interviews, click here or see below: 

Tags: 
Stateside