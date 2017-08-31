Stateside 8.31.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn Michigan has the highest ratio of robots to workers in the country, and what that could mean for the humans in our state. We also learn if the small town of Benzonia is ready for gluten-free buckwheat pancakes, and how rule changes and safer equipment could save football from itself.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Rep. Mitchell makes case for tax reform, won't commit to clean debt ceiling bill
- Garrison Keillor on tour, returns to Michigan "on vacation from retirement"
- Michigan has the highest ratio of robots to workers in the country, researcher says
- Order up: Is Benzonia ready for gluten-free buckwheat pancakes?
- Howes: Chinese businesses are buying their way into the auto industry
- Could rule changes and safer equipment save football from itself?