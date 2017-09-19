Stateside 9.19.2017

Today, we hear what went down at Monday's meeting of the Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board, including a plan for a risk assessment of Enbridge's aging Line 5. And, we take a listen to the political music of Eminem, Kid Rock, and Insane Clown Posse.
- Risk analysis for Enbridge's aging Line 5 to begin soon
- Schuette asked whether commission can add LGBT protections
- Mixtape: The music and politics of Eminem, Kid Rock, and Insane Clown Posse
- Through real-world stories, writer details poetry's ability to "breed confidence" in kids
- Meet the first Michigan teacher endorsed to teach Anishinaabemowin
- Looking back at the economic importance of the Soo Locks