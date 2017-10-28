A water main break in Oakland Co. and a mayoral debate in Detroit

Listen to the conversation

Thousands of people in Oakland County are still dealing with a mandatory boil water advisory this weekend. It was issued after a broken water transmission main caused system pressure to drop, and then extended after another leak was detected. The CEO of the Great Lakes Water Authority called it an "unprecedented" event in the regional water system's history, but this Week in Review, senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry tells Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth why he wasn't surprised.

They also talk about the heated debate between Detroit's two mayoral candidates, the latest on the push to overhaul the state's auto insurance law, and the demise of a bill that would've banned local governments from investing in internet service for their communities.