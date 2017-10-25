Stateside 10.25.2017

Today on Stateside we learn how a tiny Michigan town became the Magic Capital of the World. And, as Vietnam vets age, a Traverse City author asks Americans to hear their stories of war and coming home. We also talk about the highest wave ever recorded in Lake Superior, and why Michigan's auto insurance rates are so high.
- Oakland County water commissioner: Drinking water infrastructure not as old as sewer
- Buoy logs highest wave ever recorded in Lake Superior as first snow hits the UP
- Why are Michigan's auto insurance rates so high?
- How a tiny Michigan town became the Magic Capital of the World
- As Vietnam vets age, Traverse City author asks Americans to hear their stories of war, coming home