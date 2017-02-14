Stateside 2.14.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear the attorney for alleged victims argue for a third-party investigation of MSU's handling of Dr. Larry Nassar. And, we learn why Valentines Day is not just for "gauzy romantic love that exists only on a Hallmark card."
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Attorney for alleged victims argues for third-party investigation of MSU's handling of Dr. Nassar
- MSU historian helps Scorsese tell epic tale of Jesuits in Japan
- Craft beer boom reignites Michigan's hops industry
- We take all this risk for very little reward:" Bell's Brewery takes stand on Enbridge's Line 5
- Leelanau raclette puts Michigan "on the world cheese map"
- Valentine's Day, not just for "gauzy romantic love that exists only on a Hallmark card"