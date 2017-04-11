Stateside 4.11.2017

WUOMFM

Today, Michigan lawmakers moved towards dropping the foreign language requirement to graduate from high school. Is this taking students in the wrong direction? Then, we talk with the first teacher certified to teach Anishinaabemowin. Plus, a new report finds colleges are balancing their books on the backs of part-time faculty.

·         State could allow computer coding in place of foreign language requirements

·         Detroit is first city to have a "chief storyteller"

·         Meet the only Michigan teacher endorsed to teach Anishinaabemowin

·         Michigan Bookmark: “Olio” takes unique approach to tell stories of post-Civil War black performers

·         Detroit’s seven-day car insurance plans are cheap and risky. Now, lawmakers want to ban them.

·         Report: Colleges balancing their books by hiring more part-time faculty

