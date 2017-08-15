Stateside 8.15.2017

Today, we talk about what Justin Dawson's case reveals about the way our courts handle defendants who are mentally ill or developmentally disabled. And the state is refunding nearly $21 million to tens of thousands of people it wrongly accused of unemployment fraud. One advocate calls that a drop in the bucket.
- State refund for unemployment insurance debacle “a drop in the bucket,” says attorney
- Why Governor Snyder hasn’t said more on the unemployment fraud debacle
- Ever heard of a sanctuary for shipwrecks? Michigan has one, and it’s preserving around 200 ships
- Mixtape: New music from Kyle Hall, ZGTO, and Sam Austins
- How Michigan courts can improve when it comes to dealing with people who have mental health issues