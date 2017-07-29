WUOMFM

Week in Review: Tax breaks for big businesses and a possible growth spurt in Southeast Michigan

    khrawlings / creative commons

Gov. Rick Snyder this week signed off on a set of bills he hopes will help lure some big employers to Michigan. The new law lets employers that meet certain criteria keep some or all of their employees' state income tax.

Snyder signed the bills into law just a few days before electronics giant Foxconn announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. This Week in Review, Weekend Edition host Rebecca Kruth and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry talk about the future of the new law.

They also discuss a new report that projects a big growth spurt in Southeast Michigan during the next 20 years, a set of deals to benefit people living near where the Gordie Howe International Bridge will be built, and legislation that would limit state employee benefits to spouses and dependents. 

