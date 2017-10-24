Stateside 10.24.2017

Today on Stateside, we hear what you need to know as of now about the boil water advisory issued for parts of Oakland County. And, we learn how a Michigan law has found homes for 200 unwanted newborns.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- What you need to know about the boil water advisory that has been issued for parts of Oakland County
- A Michigan law has found homes for 200 unwanted newborns
- Theater Talk: Phantom of the Opera sequel, battling suburban parents, and a take on systemic racism
- The decline in local media coverage of the arts is having a real impact
- What does a Detroit neighborhood want from the city?