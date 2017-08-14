Stateside 8.14.2017

Today on Stateside, we learn why white supremacists carried the Red Wings logo in Charlottesville, and about the ideology they ascribe to. And, we hear a Flint man's story of being jailed for nearly a year before getting psychiatric help.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Why white supremacists carried the Red Wings logo in Charlottesville
- Order up: Serving burgers and shakes old school at Traverse City's Don's Drive In
- Michigan musician and playwright honored for his efforts to "protect the place we live"
- Mr. E in the D teaches math with a beat
- Incompetent to stand trial in Michigan: Man jailed for nearly a year before getting psychiatric help