Stateside 4.28.2017

Tomorrow is President Trump's 100th day in office. Today on Stateside, we hear from a Manistee mom and Detroit-area surgeon who continue to strongly support the president. And, our Artisans of Michigan series stops on a residential street in Highland Park, where a hat maker works.
To find individual interviews, click here or see below:
- Sen. Meekhof on Flint recommendations: Lead and Copper Rule "isn't the problem"
- Political roundup: Lawmakers send $100M to Flint, but lack legislation to avoid another crisis
- A prom of their own: LGBTQ teens in Traverse City to attend area's first "Queer Prom"
- Twenty years after Dolly the Sheep, "this mystique about cloning continues"
- Artisans of Michigan: Hats from Hollywood to Highland Park
- In frontier Detroit, a priest and a minister opened a school. Now it's celebrating its bicentennial.
- Manistee mom, Detroit-area surgeon remain devoted to Trump after 100 days